Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 2,384,134 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.88 Billion, closed the last trade at $27.57 per share which meant it lost -$0.72 on the day or -2.55% during that session. The SFIX stock price is -14.62% off its 52-week high price of $31.6 and 60.46% above the 52-week low of $10.9. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.77 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.47 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Stitch Fix, Inc. (SFIX) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 7 out of 17 have rated it as a Hold, with 9 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.19.

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) trade information

Despite being -2.55% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Sep 30 when the SFIX stock price touched $28.65- or saw a rise of 3.77%. Year-to-date, Stitch Fix, Inc. shares have moved 7.44%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 5.07%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) have changed 6.98%. Short interest in the company has seen 22.71 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 9.19.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $29.25, which means that the shares’ value could jump 6.09% from current levels. The projected low price target is $18 while the price target rests at a high of $36. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +30.58% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -34.71% from current levels.

Stitch Fix, Inc. (SFIX) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -25.5% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 14.59%.

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 4.23% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 88.29% with a share float percentage of 92.19%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Stitch Fix, Inc. having a total of 273 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Jackson Square Partners, LLC with over 7.46 Million shares worth more than $186.07 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Jackson Square Partners, LLC held 12.6% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Baillie Gifford and Company, with the holding of over 4.9 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $122.12 Million and represent 8.27% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Trust for Advised Port-Miller Opportunity Trust and Managed Portfolio Series-Jackson Square SMID Cap Growth Fd. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 3.38% shares in the company for having 2000000 shares of worth $49.88 Million while later fund manager owns 1.81 Million shares of worth $40.06 Million as of July 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 3.05% of company’s outstanding stock.