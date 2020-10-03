Dynatronics Corporation (NASDAQ:DYNT) has a beta value of -0.24 and has seen 652,481 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $10.31 Million, closed the last trade at $0.73 per share which meant it gained $0.04 on the day or 5.92% during that session. The DYNT stock price is -406.85% off its 52-week high price of $3.7 and 13.7% above the 52-week low of $0.63. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 134.21 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 497.99 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Dynatronics Corporation (DYNT) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.7. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.12.

Dynatronics Corporation (NASDAQ:DYNT) trade information

Sporting 5.92% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Oct 02 when the DYNT stock price touched $0.7589 or saw a rise of 3.62%. Year-to-date, Dynatronics Corporation shares have moved -11.89%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 9.59%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Dynatronics Corporation (NASDAQ:DYNT) have changed 8.37%. Short interest in the company has seen 33.5 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.07.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $1.5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 105.48% from current levels. The projected low price target is $0.85 while the price target rests at a high of $2. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +173.97% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 16.44% from current levels.

Dynatronics Corporation (DYNT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Dynatronics Corporation shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -13.34% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -21.43%, compared to 5.3% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -1100% and -60% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -7.4%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $10.55 Million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $12.6 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $16.27 Million for this quarter, and analysts expect sales will grow by -35.2% for the current quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -14.1% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +60.6%.