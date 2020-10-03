ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) has a beta value of 0.62 and has seen 552,899 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $504.49 Million, closed the last trade at $3.41 per share which meant it lost -$0.06 on the day or -1.73% during that session. The VRAY stock price is -43.11% off its 52-week high price of $4.88 and 67.57% above the 52-week low of $1.106. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.02 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.06 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that ViewRay, Inc. (VRAY) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.4. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 8 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.17.

ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) trade information

Despite being -1.73% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Sep 30 when the VRAY stock price touched $3.71-8 or saw a rise of 8.21%. Year-to-date, ViewRay, Inc. shares have moved -19.19%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.6%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) have changed 19.65%. Short interest in the company has seen 16.73 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 15.78.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $3.38, which means that the shares’ value could jump -0.88% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2 while the price target rests at a high of $4. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +17.3% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -41.35% from current levels.

ViewRay, Inc. (VRAY) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that ViewRay, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +39.18% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -40.68%, compared to 5.3% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 19% and 41.9% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -39.4%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -5.9% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -20.8% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 10%.

ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 28.21% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 98.89% with a share float percentage of 137.74%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with ViewRay, Inc. having a total of 190 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Fosun International Ltd with over 23.82 Million shares worth more than $53.36 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Fosun International Ltd held 16.1% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 19.15 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $42.91 Million and represent 12.95% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Select Portfolios – Medical Technology & Devices Port and Artisan International Small-Mid Fund. As of July 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 5.41% shares in the company for having 8000000 shares of worth $22.16 Million while later fund manager owns 4.61 Million shares of worth $10.34 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 3.12% of company’s outstanding stock.