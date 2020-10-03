Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 7,917,991 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $27.15 Billion, closed the last trade at $68.81 per share which meant it lost -$1.22 on the day or -1.74% during that session. The MRNA stock price is -38.37% off its 52-week high price of $95.21 and 80.34% above the 52-week low of $13.53. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 7.98 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 19.06 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Moderna, Inc. (MRNA) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.9. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 15 have rated it as a Hold, with 12 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.44.

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) trade information

Despite being -1.74% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Sep 30 when the MRNA stock price touched $75.39- or saw a rise of 8.73%. Year-to-date, Moderna, Inc. shares have moved 251.79%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.95%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) have changed 6.32%. Short interest in the company has seen 28.22 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.48.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $92.29, which means that the shares’ value could jump 34.12% from current levels. The projected low price target is $41 while the price target rests at a high of $134. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +94.74% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -40.42% from current levels.

Moderna, Inc. (MRNA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Moderna, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +97.5% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 1.29%, compared to 13.6% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -18.9% and 27% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +412.1%.

10 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $77.51 Million for the current quarter. 10 have an estimated revenue figure of $154.22 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $18.36 Million and $14.05 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 322.2% for the current quarter and 997.3% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -27.1% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 16.8%.

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 23.94% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 53.53% with a share float percentage of 70.38%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Moderna, Inc. having a total of 298 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Flagship Pioneering Inc. with over 39.87 Million shares worth more than $2.56 Billion. As of June 29, 2020, Flagship Pioneering Inc. held 10.1% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 37.53 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.41 Billion and represent 9.51% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of July 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 3.95% shares in the company for having 15584245 shares of worth $1.15 Billion while later fund manager owns 7.77 Million shares of worth $498.6 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.97% of company’s outstanding stock.