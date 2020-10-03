Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) has a beta value of 2.45 and has seen 744,348 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $232.65 Million, closed the last trade at $1.74 per share which meant it lost -$0.04 on the day or -2.25% during that session. The LTRPA stock price is -486.21% off its 52-week high price of $10.2 and 50.69% above the 52-week low of $0.858. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.04 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (LTRPA) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) trade information

Despite being -2.25% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Sep 30 when the LTRPA stock price touched $1.825 or saw a rise of 4.66%. Year-to-date, Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. shares have moved -76.33%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 6.75%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) have changed -37.41%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.21 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.13.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $3, which means that the shares’ value could jump 72.41% from current levels. The projected low price target is $3 while the price target rests at a high of $3. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +72.41% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 72.41% from current levels.

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (LTRPA) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +0.3% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +66.1%.

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.24% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 94.79% with a share float percentage of 95.02%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. having a total of 212 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 5.92 Million shares worth more than $12.61 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 8.2% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 5.14 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $10.96 Million and represent 7.13% of shares outstanding.