Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) has a beta value of 1.81 and has seen 791,899 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $670.06 Million, closed the last trade at $3.75 per share which meant it lost -$0.07 on the day or -1.83% during that session. The PGEN stock price is -94.13% off its 52-week high price of $7.28 and 66.4% above the 52-week low of $1.26. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.13 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.1 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Precigen, Inc. (PGEN) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.3. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.14.

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) trade information

Despite being -1.83% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Oct 02 when the PGEN stock price touched $4.04-7 or saw a rise of 7.18%. Year-to-date, Precigen, Inc. shares have moved -31.57%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.75%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) have changed -35.9%. Short interest in the company has seen 26.85 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 24.41.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $9, which means that the shares’ value could jump 140% from current levels. The projected low price target is $6 while the price target rests at a high of $13. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +246.67% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 60% from current levels.

Precigen, Inc. (PGEN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Precigen, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +32.51% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -40.3%, compared to 13.6% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 58.8% and 85.6% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +7.2%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $17.7 Million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $19.37 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $23.04 Million and $17Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -23.2% for the current quarter and 13.9% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -10.1% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +57.6% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 2.4%.