Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) has a beta value of 1.94 and has seen 511,984 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.06 Billion, closed the last trade at $12.39 per share which meant it lost -$0.23 on the day or -1.82% during that session. The EVH stock price is -17.03% off its 52-week high price of $14.5 and 71.75% above the 52-week low of $3.5. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 907.74 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.43 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Evolent Health, Inc. (EVH) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 5 out of 12 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.04.

Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) trade information

Despite being -1.82% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Sep 29 when the EVH stock price touched $13.11- or saw a rise of 5.49%. Year-to-date, Evolent Health, Inc. shares have moved 36.91%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.23%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) have changed -13.24%. Short interest in the company has seen 11.29 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 7.9.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $15.45, which means that the shares’ value could jump 24.7% from current levels. The projected low price target is $10.5 while the price target rests at a high of $20. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +61.42% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -15.25% from current levels.

Evolent Health, Inc. (EVH) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Evolent Health, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +158.12% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -58.33%, compared to 3.5% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 55.6% and 14.3% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +19.9%.

12 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $264.23 Million for the current quarter. 12 have an estimated revenue figure of $267.2 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $220.31 Million and $237.51 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 19.9% for the current quarter and 12.5% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -45.7% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -435.4% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 30%.

Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.28% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 100.63% with a share float percentage of 101.94%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Evolent Health, Inc. having a total of 241 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 7.19 Million shares worth more than $51.19 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 8.4% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is JP Morgan Chase & Company, with the holding of over 6.49 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $46.19 Million and represent 7.58% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Carillon Ser Tr-Carillon Eagle Small Cap Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of July 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.62% shares in the company for having 2246832 shares of worth $26.18 Million while later fund manager owns 2.16 Million shares of worth $15.35 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.52% of company’s outstanding stock.