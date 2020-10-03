Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR) has a beta value of 6.7 and has seen 812,038 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $97.04 Million, closed the last trade at $4.92 per share which meant it lost -$0.31 on the day or -5.93% during that session. The CAPR stock price is -150.41% off its 52-week high price of $12.32 and 82.11% above the 52-week low of $0.88. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.01 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.71 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (CAPR) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.37.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR) trade information

Despite being -5.93% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Sep 28 when the CAPR stock price touched $5.60-1 or saw a rise of 12.14%. Year-to-date, Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. shares have moved 284.38%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -7.17%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR) have changed -10.87%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.46 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.54.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $12, which means that the shares’ value could jump 143.9% from current levels. The projected low price target is $12 while the price target rests at a high of $12. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +143.9% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 143.9% from current levels.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (CAPR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +392% over the past 6 months, compared to 7.8% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 14% and -5.9% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -43.3%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $210Million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $210Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $142Million and $222Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 47.9% for the current quarter and -5.4% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +17.3% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +60.1%.