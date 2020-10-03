BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 631,792 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.01 Billion, closed the last trade at $45 per share which meant it gained $0.03 on the day or 0.07% during that session. The BTAI stock price is -58.89% off its 52-week high price of $71.5 and 91.64% above the 52-week low of $3.76. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 499.25 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 689.96 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (BTAI) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.5. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.81.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) trade information

Sporting 0.07% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Oct 01 when the BTAI stock price touched $46.04- or saw a rise of 2.26%. Year-to-date, BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. shares have moved 208.01%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.31%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) have changed -2.68%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.3 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $118.33, which means that the shares’ value could jump 162.96% from current levels. The projected low price target is $73 while the price target rests at a high of $175. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +288.89% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 62.22% from current levels.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (BTAI) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -53%.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 48.51% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 28.52% with a share float percentage of 55.39%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. having a total of 87 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are State Street Corporation with over 974.38 Thousand shares worth more than $51.65 Million. As of June 29, 2020, State Street Corporation held 4.36% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 720.89 Thousand shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $38.21 Million and represent 3.22% of shares outstanding.