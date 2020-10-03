BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL) has a beta value of 1.77 and has seen 1,369,718 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $25.81 Million, closed the last trade at $0.28 per share which meant it lost $0 on the day or 0.61% during that session. The BIOL stock price is -282.14% off its 52-week high price of $1.07 and 25% above the 52-week low of $0.21. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.95 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 7.09 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that BIOLASE, Inc. (BIOL) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.7. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.06.

BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL) trade information

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $1.63, which means that the shares’ value could jump 482.14% from current levels. The projected low price target is $1.15 while the price target rests at a high of $2. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +614.29% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 310.71% from current levels.

BIOLASE, Inc. (BIOL) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that BIOLASE, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +19.15% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -61.04%, compared to -6% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 50% and 40% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -36.8%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $5.56 Million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $10.59 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $9.49 Million and $10.18 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -41.4% for the current quarter and 4% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +19.2% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +28.4% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 20%.