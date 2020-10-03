Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) has a beta value of 1.55 and has seen 609,820 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $511.1 Million, closed the last trade at $5.86 per share which meant it lost -$0.38 on the day or -6.09% during that session. The APTO stock price is -57.85% off its 52-week high price of $9.25 and 68.94% above the 52-week low of $1.82. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 510.49 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 959.91 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Aptose Biosciences Inc. (APTO) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 7 have rated it as a Hold, with 7 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.14.

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) trade information

Despite being -6.09% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Oct 01 when the APTO stock price touched $6.24-6 or saw a rise of 6.09%. Year-to-date, Aptose Biosciences Inc. shares have moved 3.35%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.27%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) have changed -1.51%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.41 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $10.57, which means that the shares’ value could jump 80.38% from current levels. The projected low price target is $9 while the price target rests at a high of $13. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +121.84% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 53.58% from current levels.

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (APTO) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +4.8% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +39.4%.