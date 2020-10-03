New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSE:GBR) has a beta value of 2.05 and has seen 678,283 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $8.01 Million, closed the last trade at $1.56 per share which meant it gained $0.21 on the day or 15.56% during that session. The GBR stock price is -40.38% off its 52-week high price of $2.19 and 64.74% above the 52-week low of $0.55. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 465.19 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 165.97 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that New Concept Energy, Inc. (GBR) is a 0 stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 0 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSE:GBR) trade information

Sporting 15.56% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Sep 29 when the GBR stock price touched $2.13 or saw a rise of 26.76%. Year-to-date, New Concept Energy, Inc. shares have moved 26.83%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 24.8%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSE:GBR) have changed 13.84%. Short interest in the company has seen 141.92 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.86.

New Concept Energy, Inc. (GBR) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +3.7% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -123.3%.