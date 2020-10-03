Millendo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND) has a beta value of 1.2 and has seen 864,156 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $30.4 Million, closed the last trade at $1.6 per share which meant it lost -$0.2 on the day or -11.11% during that session. The MLND stock price is -517.5% off its 52-week high price of $9.88 and 21.25% above the 52-week low of $1.26. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 665.65 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 588.22 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Millendo Therapeutics, Inc. (MLND) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.7. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.46.

Millendo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND) trade information

Despite being -11.11% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Oct 01 when the MLND stock price touched $1.92 or saw a rise of 16.67%. Year-to-date, Millendo Therapeutics, Inc. shares have moved -76.26%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.23%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Millendo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND) have changed -5.88%. Short interest in the company has seen 545.08 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.93.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4.33, which means that the shares’ value could jump 170.63% from current levels. The projected low price target is $3 while the price target rests at a high of $5. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +212.5% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 87.5% from current levels.

Millendo Therapeutics, Inc. (MLND) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +37% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +81.5%.

Millendo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND)’s Major holders

Insiders own 11.3% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 65.47% with a share float percentage of 73.81%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Millendo Therapeutics, Inc. having a total of 92 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are NEA Management Company, LLC with over 1.77 Million shares worth more than $3.11 Million. As of June 29, 2020, NEA Management Company, LLC held 9.3% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Great Point Partners LLC, with the holding of over 1.46 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.57 Million and represent 7.69% of shares outstanding.