Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) has a beta value of 1.23 and has seen 792,278 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $51.07 Million, closed the last trade at $1.73 per share which meant it lost -$0.29 on the day or -14.36% during that session. The HGBL stock price is -142.78% off its 52-week high price of $4.2 and 68.21% above the 52-week low of $0.55. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 48.94 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 47.66 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Heritage Global Inc. (HGBL) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.05.

Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) trade information

Despite being -14.36% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Sep 30 when the HGBL stock price touched $2.41 or saw a rise of 28.22%. Year-to-date, Heritage Global Inc. shares have moved 76.89%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -23.11%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) have changed -49.86%. Short interest in the company has seen 13.08 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.27.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 189.02% from current levels. The projected low price target is $5 while the price target rests at a high of $5. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +189.02% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 189.02% from current levels.

Heritage Global Inc. (HGBL) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +16.5% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +2.6%.