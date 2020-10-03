Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) has a beta value of 0.21 and has seen 949,512 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $100.25 Million, closed the last trade at $14.99 per share which meant it gained $2.52 on the day or 20.21% during that session. The BEEM stock price is -0.07% off its 52-week high price of $15 and 59.37% above the 52-week low of $6.09. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 166Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 189.51 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Beam Global (BEEM) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.7. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.15.

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) trade information

Sporting 20.21% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Oct 02 when the BEEM stock price touched $15.00- or saw a rise of 0.07%. Year-to-date, Beam Global shares have moved 221.67%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 30.35%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) have changed 10.14%. Short interest in the company has seen 548.05 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.89.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $24, which means that the shares’ value could jump 60.11% from current levels. The projected low price target is $17 while the price target rests at a high of $30. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +100.13% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 13.41% from current levels.

Beam Global (BEEM) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Beam Global shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +110.53% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -29.55%, compared to -19.6% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -25% and 60.7% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +12.7%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.17 Million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.8 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $1.79 Million and $495Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -34.5% for the current quarter and 263.6% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +13.8% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +29.2%.

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 14.31% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 14.27% with a share float percentage of 16.65%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Beam Global having a total of 10 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Bard Associates Inc. with over 212.77 Thousand shares worth more than $2.12 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Bard Associates Inc. held 3.18% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Arosa Capital Management LP, with the holding of over 127.76 Thousand shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.27 Million and represent 1.91% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Micro Cap ETF. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.85% shares in the company for having 123407 shares of worth $1.23 Million while later fund manager owns 11.62 Thousand shares of worth $164.74 Thousand as of July 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.17% of company’s outstanding stock.