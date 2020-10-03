MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) has a beta value of 2.29 and has seen 735,887 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $355.35 Million, closed the last trade at $4.33 per share which meant it gained $0.2 on the day or 4.84% during that session. The MRC stock price is -257.28% off its 52-week high price of $15.47 and 23.56% above the 52-week low of $3.31. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.02 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 746.33 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that MRC Global Inc. (MRC) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.3. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 6 out of 12 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.16.

MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) trade information

Sporting 4.84% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Sep 28 when the MRC stock price touched $4.86-1 or saw a rise of 10.81%. Year-to-date, MRC Global Inc. shares have moved -68.26%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.2%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) have changed -30.5%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.58 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $7.19, which means that the shares’ value could jump 66.05% from current levels. The projected low price target is $5.25 while the price target rests at a high of $9. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +107.85% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 21.25% from current levels.

MRC Global Inc. (MRC) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that MRC Global Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +14.55% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -189.8%, compared to -8.6% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -169.6% and 8.3% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -31.8%.

12 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $564.06 Million for the current quarter. 12 have an estimated revenue figure of $536.82 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $939.16 Million and $766Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -39.9% for the current quarter and -29.9% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -29.1% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -51.1% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 15%.

MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.92% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 103.02% with a share float percentage of 107.22%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with MRC Global Inc. having a total of 243 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are AllianceBernstein, L.P. with over 11.46 Million shares worth more than $67.7 Million. As of June 29, 2020, AllianceBernstein, L.P. held 13.96% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 9.07 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $53.62 Million and represent 11.06% of shares outstanding.