Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) has a beta value of 1.3 and has seen 810,946 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $597.53 Million, closed the last trade at $4.05 per share which meant it gained $0.04 on the day or 1% during that session. The AMRX stock price is -42.96% off its 52-week high price of $5.79 and 40.74% above the 52-week low of $2.4. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 824.5 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.11 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AMRX) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3. 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 7 out of 11 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.12.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) trade information

Sporting 1% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Oct 02 when the AMRX stock price touched $4.14-2 or saw a rise of 2.17%. Year-to-date, Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares have moved -15.98%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.27%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) have changed 4.92%. Short interest in the company has seen 7.51 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.77.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4.56, which means that the shares’ value could jump 12.59% from current levels. The projected low price target is $3 while the price target rests at a high of $6. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +48.15% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -25.93% from current levels.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AMRX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +41.11% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 65.71%, compared to 16.9% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 200% and 75% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +18.7%.

9 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $477.63 Million for the current quarter. 9 have an estimated revenue figure of $492.04 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $378.28 Million and $397.33 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 26.3% for the current quarter and 23.8% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -40% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +68.6% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by -12.1%.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 10.36% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 69.44% with a share float percentage of 77.47%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. having a total of 187 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Fosun International Ltd with over 21.52 Million shares worth more than $102.44 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Fosun International Ltd held 14.59% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Tpg Group Holdings (sbs) Advisors, Inc., with the holding of over 16.21 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $77.18 Million and represent 10.99% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Specialized-Health Care Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of July 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 6.31% shares in the company for having 9306210 shares of worth $40.3 Million while later fund manager owns 3.43 Million shares of worth $16.33 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.33% of company’s outstanding stock.