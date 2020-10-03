Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) has a beta value of 0.02 and has seen 509,791 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $89.14 Million, closed the last trade at $0.7 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -1.28% during that session. The OTLK stock price is -148.57% off its 52-week high price of $1.74 and 28.71% above the 52-week low of $0.499. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 770.65 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.82 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (OTLK) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.6. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.08.

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) trade information

Despite being -1.28% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Sep 30 when the OTLK stock price touched $0.74 or saw a rise of 5.28%. Year-to-date, Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. shares have moved 18.8%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.82%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) have changed 7.7%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.43 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.86.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5.25, which means that the shares’ value could jump 650% from current levels. The projected low price target is $3.25 while the price target rests at a high of $8. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +1042.86% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 364.29% from current levels.

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (OTLK) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +20.84% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 59.68%, compared to 13.6% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 33.3% and 71.4% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -98.4%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $130Million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $320Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $5.85 Million and $440Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -97.8% for the current quarter and -27.3% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +22.8% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +79.7%.