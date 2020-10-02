In recent trading session, Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) saw 8,050,607 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.27. Company’s recent per share price level of $9.44 trading at -$0.05 or -0.47% at recent trade assigns it a market valuation of $10.02 Billion. That current trading price of ZNGA’s stock is at a discount of -13.24% from its 52-week high price of $10.69 and is indicating a premium of 40.15% from its 52-week low price of $5.65. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 18.5 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 19.62 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Zynga Inc. (ZNGA), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.1. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 20 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 2 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 14 see the stock as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.09 in the current quarter.

Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -0.47%, in the last five days ZNGA remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Oct 01 when the stock touched $9.61-1 price level, adding 1.87% to its value on the day. Zynga Inc.’s shares saw a change of 54.08% in year-to-date performance and have moved 5.25% in past 5-day. Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) showed a performance of 4.08% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 99.16 Million shares which calculate 5.05 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $11.61 to the stock, which implies a rise of 22.99% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $8 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $13.25. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +40.36% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -15.25% for stock’s current value.

Zynga Inc. (ZNGA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Zynga Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +42.07% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 3500% while that of industry is -13.1. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 80% in the current quarter and calculating 12.5% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 41.8% from the last financial year’s standing.

17 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $624.98 Million for the same. And 17 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $650.09 Million in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2020. Company posted $384.97 Million and $433.4 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 62.3% while estimating it to be 50% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 16.7% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 147.6% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 16.76%

Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 7.72% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 81.1% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 87.88%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 491 institutions for Zynga Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at ZNGA for having 86.95 Million shares of worth $829.5 Million. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 8.08% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Artisan Partners Limited Partnership, which was holding about 64.41 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.99% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $614.44 Million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 24524877 shares of worth $233.97 Million or 2.28% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 21.54 Million shares on June 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $205.49 Million in the company or a holder of 2% of company’s stock.