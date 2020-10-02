In last trading session, Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN) saw 1,039,642 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.05 trading at $0.09 or 2.27% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $139.91 Million. That closing price of EVGN’s stock is at a discount of -30.86% from its 52-week high price of $5.3 and is indicating a premium of 81.48% from its 52-week low price of $0.75. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.23 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 686.23 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Evogene Ltd. (EVGN), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 3. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas none see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 2.27%, in the last five days EVGN remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, Sep 28 when the stock touched $5.30-2 price level, adding 23.58% to its value on the day. Evogene Ltd.’s shares saw a change of 166.45% in year-to-date performance and have moved 31.07% in past 5-day. Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN) showed a performance of 47.81% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 63.04 Million shares which calculate 0.09 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $8 to the stock, which implies a rise of 97.53% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $8 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $8. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +97.53% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 97.53% for stock’s current value.

Evogene Ltd. (EVGN) estimates and forecasts

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.9 Million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.9 Million in the next quarter that will end in June 01, 2018. Company posted $721Million and $1.18 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 163.5% while estimating it to be 61.3% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 0% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 12.33% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 28.37% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 32.37%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 21 institutions for Evogene Ltd. that are currently holding shares of the company. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. is the top institutional holder at EVGN for having 2.76 Million shares of worth $2.76 Million. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 10.71% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., which was holding about 767.18 Thousand shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.98% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $766.95 Thousand.

On the other hand, Ivy Science & Technology Fund and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 2620002 shares of worth $2.62 Million or 10.17% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 462.55 Thousand shares on July 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $481.24 Thousand in the company or a holder of 1.8% of company’s stock.