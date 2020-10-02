In recent trading session, IDT Corporation (NYSE:IDT) saw 8,516,231 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $10.24 trading at $3.36 or 48.91% at recent trade assigns it a market valuation of $263.57 Million. That current trading price of IDT’s stock is at a discount of -2.44% from its 52-week high price of $10.49 and is indicating a premium of 53.03% from its 52-week low price of $4.81. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 166.12 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 82.03 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For IDT Corporation (IDT), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 0. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas none see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

IDT Corporation (NYSE:IDT) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 48.91%, in the last five days IDT remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Oct 02 when the stock touched $10.24- price level, adding 0.78% to its value on the day. IDT Corporation’s shares saw a change of 40.92% in year-to-date performance and have moved 61.01% in past 5-day. IDT Corporation (NYSE:IDT) showed a performance of 53.01% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 159.98 Million shares which calculate 1.95 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $15.22 to the stock, which implies a rise of 48.63% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $15.22 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $15.22. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +48.63% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 48.63% for stock’s current value.

IDT Corporation (IDT) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 10.25% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 0% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%