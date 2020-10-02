In recent trading session, Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (NYSE:SYN) saw 2,148,423 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.05. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.31 trading at -$0.15 or -33.03% at recent trade assigns it a market valuation of $6.02 Million. That current trading price of SYN’s stock is at a discount of -141.94% from its 52-week high price of $0.75 and is indicating a premium of 19.35% from its 52-week low price of $0.25. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 233.45 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 602.93 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (SYN), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.17 in the current quarter.

Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (NYSE:SYN) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -33.03%, in the last five days SYN remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, Sep 29 when the stock touched $0.4897 price level, adding 37.86% to its value on the day. Synthetic Biologics, Inc.’s shares saw a change of -39.97% in year-to-date performance and have moved -33.41% in past 5-day. Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (NYSE:SYN) showed a performance of -51.02% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 60.79 Million shares which calculate 0.1 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $1.38 to the stock, which implies a rise of 345.16% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $1.25 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $1.5. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +383.87% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 303.23% for stock’s current value.

Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (SYN) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 38.6% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 75.9% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%