In recent trading session, Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ) saw 1,473,250 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $8.39 trading at $0.2 or 2.44% at recent trade assigns it a market valuation of $11.36 Billion. That current trading price of SUZ’s stock is at a discount of -29.2% from its 52-week high price of $10.84 and is indicating a premium of 47.2% from its 52-week low price of $4.43. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 176.61 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 202.93 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Suzano S.A. (SUZ), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 0. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 7 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 6 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 2.44%, in the last five days SUZ remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, Sep 28 when the stock touched $8.79-5 price level, adding 5.57% to its value on the day. Suzano S.A.’s shares saw a change of -15.65% in year-to-date performance and have moved -3.71% in past 5-day. Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ) showed a performance of -9.09% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 173.7 Million shares which calculate 0.86 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $10.17 to the stock, which implies a rise of 21.22% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $6.15 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $12.19. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +45.29% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -26.7% for stock’s current value.

Suzano S.A. (SUZ) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 0% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%