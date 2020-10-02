In recent trading session, MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL) saw 1,559,035 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.41. Company’s recent per share price level of $7.02 trading at -$0.01 or -0.14% at recent trade assigns it a market valuation of $832.85 Million. That current trading price of MOBL’s stock is at a discount of -3.99% from its 52-week high price of $7.3 and is indicating a premium of 58.12% from its 52-week low price of $2.94. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 7.25 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.87 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For MobileIron, Inc. (MOBL), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.8. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 4 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.04 in the current quarter.

MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -0.14%, in the last five days MOBL remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, Sep 29 when the stock touched $7.06-0 price level, adding 0.64% to its value on the day. MobileIron, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 44.34% in year-to-date performance and have moved 5.65% in past 5-day. MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL) showed a performance of 6.69% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.06 Million shares which calculate 1.64 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $8.77 to the stock, which implies a rise of 24.93% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $7.05 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $11. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +56.7% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 0.43% for stock’s current value.

MobileIron, Inc. (MOBL) estimates and forecasts

5 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $49.67 Million for the same. And 5 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $50.27 Million in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2020. Company posted $52.2 Million and $54.09 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to drop by -4.8% while estimating it to be -7.1% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 19.4% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -5.7% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%