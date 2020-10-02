In last trading session, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) saw 1,228,944 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.36. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.43 trading at -$0.01 or -0.69% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $153.16 Million. That closing price of LXRX’s stock is at a discount of -272.73% from its 52-week high price of $5.33 and is indicating a premium of 1.4% from its 52-week low price of $1.41. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 809.19 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.68 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (LXRX), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 2.6. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 5 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 4 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.04 in the current quarter.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -0.69%, in the last five days LXRX remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, Sep 28 when the stock touched $1.665 price level, adding 14.11% to its value on the day. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s shares saw a change of -65.54% in year-to-date performance and have moved -1.38% in past 5-day. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) showed a performance of -18.29% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 11.83 Million shares which calculate 7.04 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $2.7 to the stock, which implies a rise of 88.81% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $2.1 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $3. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +109.79% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 46.85% for stock’s current value.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (LXRX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lessened -24.34% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -182.96% while that of industry is 13.7. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decline by -97.9% in the current quarter and calculating 16.7% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to drop -74.1% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $16.87 Million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $150Million in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2020. Company posted $294.45 Million and $8.73 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to drop by -94.3% while estimating it to be -98.3% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 23.3% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 197.9% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%