In last trading session, Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) saw 10,137,893 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $12.5 trading at $1.11 or 9.75% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.12 Billion. That closing price of LAC’s stock is at a discount of -3.44% from its 52-week high price of $12.93 and is indicating a premium of 84.64% from its 52-week low price of $1.92. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 8.59 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.41 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 0. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 5 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 9.75%, in the last five days LAC remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, Sep 30 when the stock touched $12.93- price level, adding 3.33% to its value on the day. Lithium Americas Corp.’s shares saw a change of 294.32% in year-to-date performance and have moved 74.09% in past 5-day. Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) showed a performance of 57.43% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 4.68 Million shares which calculate 1.94 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $10.8 to the stock, which implies targetted prices is already lagging behind -13.6% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $6.07 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $15. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +20% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -51.44% for stock’s current value.

Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 0% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%