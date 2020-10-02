In recent trading session, JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) saw 6,143,493 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.13. Company’s recent per share price level of $97.22 trading at $0.25 or 0.26% at recent trade assigns it a market valuation of $297.42 Billion. That current trading price of JPM’s stock is at a discount of -45.13% from its 52-week high price of $141.1 and is indicating a premium of 20.89% from its 52-week low price of $76.91. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 17.1 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 17.81 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 27 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 8 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 17 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $1.98 in the current quarter.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 0.26%, in the last five days JPM remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Oct 01 when the stock touched $97.77- price level, adding 0.66% to its value on the day. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s shares saw a change of -30.33% in year-to-date performance and have moved 3.9% in past 5-day. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) showed a performance of -4.46% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 20.41 Million shares which calculate 1.15 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $115.22 to the stock, which implies a rise of 18.51% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $80 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $144. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +48.12% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -17.71% for stock’s current value.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that JPMorgan Chase & Co. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +10.81% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -44.4% while that of industry is -36.2. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decline by -26.1% in the current quarter and calculating -29.6% decline in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to drop -2.1% from the last financial year’s standing.

17 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $27.65 Billion for the same. And 17 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $26.83 Billion in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2020. Company posted $30.06 Billion and $29.21 Billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to drop by -8% while estimating it to be -8.2% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 15.2% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 20.4% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -1.37%

JPM Dividends

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between October 13 and October 13, 2020, and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 3.71%, the share has a forward dividend of 3.6 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months while having a 5 year average dividend yield of 2.55%.