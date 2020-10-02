In last trading session, Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSE:HUSA) saw 2,040,329 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.68. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.62 trading at -$0.32 or -16.49% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $11.28 Million. That closing price of HUSA’s stock is at a discount of -292.59% from its 52-week high price of $6.36 and is indicating a premium of 46.91% from its 52-week low price of $0.86. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 18.96 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.09 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Houston American Energy Corp. (HUSA), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 0. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas none see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSE:HUSA) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -16.49%, in the last five days HUSA remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, Sep 29 when the stock touched $6.36 price level, adding 74.53% to its value on the day. Houston American Energy Corp.’s shares saw a change of -11.23% in year-to-date performance and have moved 55.77% in past 5-day. Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSE:HUSA) showed a performance of 29.6% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 556.15 Million shares which calculate 179.98 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $137.5 to the stock, which implies a rise of 8387.65% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $137.5 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $137.5. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +8387.65% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 8387.65% for stock’s current value.

Houston American Energy Corp. (HUSA) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 13% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -904.3% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%