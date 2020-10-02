In recent trading session, Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC) saw 1,112,143 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.62. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.04 trading at -$1.75 or -36.53% at recent trade assigns it a market valuation of $3.36 Million. That current trading price of BNTC’s stock is at a discount of -472.86% from its 52-week high price of $17.415 and is indicating a premium of 9.54% from its 52-week low price of $2.75. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 34.02 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 15.57 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Benitec Biopharma Inc. (BNTC), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.01 in the current quarter.

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -36.53%, in the last five days BNTC remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, Sep 30 when the stock touched $7.00-5 price level, adding 57.43% to its value on the day. Benitec Biopharma Inc.’s shares saw a change of -61.05% in year-to-date performance and have moved -49.41% in past 5-day. Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC) showed a performance of -55.39% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 19.92 Million shares which calculate 1.28 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $14 to the stock, which implies a rise of 360.53% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $14 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $14. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +360.53% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 360.53% for stock’s current value.

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (BNTC) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 18.2% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 128.8% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.48% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 10.1% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 10.15%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 4 institutions for Benitec Biopharma Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Morgan Stanley is the top institutional holder at BNTC for having 29.34 Thousand shares of worth $232.06 Thousand. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 2.65% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Sabby Management, LLC, which was holding about 11.86 Thousand shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.07% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $93.84 Thousand.