In recent trading session, Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:HYMC) saw 1,239,612 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $7.73 trading at -$1.31 or -14.49% at recent trade assigns it a market valuation of $383.22 Million. That current trading price of HYMC’s stock is at a discount of -109.19% from its 52-week high price of $16.17 and is indicating a premium of 4.92% from its 52-week low price of $7.35. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 178.06 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 94.16 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:HYMC) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -14.49%, in the last five days HYMC remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, Sep 28 when the stock touched $11.38- price level, adding 32.35% to its value on the day. Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation’s shares saw a change of -25.53% in year-to-date performance and have moved -29.4% in past 5-day. Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:HYMC) showed a performance of -18.31% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 293.54 Million shares which calculate 3.12 days to cover the short interests.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 55.4% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:HYMC)’s Major holders

The second largest institutional holder is Whitebox Advisors, LLC, which was holding about 12.1 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 24.12% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $114.34 Million.