In recent trading session, HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) saw 3,198,971 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.55. Company’s recent per share price level of $19.9 trading at $0.39 or 2% at recent trade assigns it a market valuation of $81.69 Billion. That current trading price of HSBC’s stock is at a discount of -99.45% from its 52-week high price of $39.69 and is indicating a premium of 9.8% from its 52-week low price of $17.95. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 4.48 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.54 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Underweight while assigning it a mean rating of 3. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 3 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas none see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 2%, in the last five days HSBC remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, Sep 28 when the stock touched $19.99- price level, adding 0.43% to its value on the day. HSBC Holdings plc’s shares saw a change of -49.08% in year-to-date performance and have moved 9.91% in past 5-day. HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) showed a performance of -7.12% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 12.04 Million shares which calculate 3.4 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $22.56 to the stock, which implies a rise of 13.37% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $22.56 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $22.56. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +13.37% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 13.37% for stock’s current value.

HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -15.6% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -53.2% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%