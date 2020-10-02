In recent trading session, Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DHY) saw 2,997,995 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.11 trading at -$0.01 or -0.47% at recent trade assigns it a market valuation of $217.88 Million. That current trading price of DHY’s stock is at a discount of -21.33% from its 52-week high price of $2.56 and is indicating a premium of 39.34% from its 52-week low price of $1.28. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.35 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.45 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (DHY) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 0% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

DHY Dividends

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. is more likely release its next earnings report in August, and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 9.34%, the share has a forward dividend of 0.2 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months while having a 5 year average dividend yield of 10.38%.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DHY)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.19% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 19.8% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 19.83%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 49 institutions for Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. is the top institutional holder at DHY for having 1.59 Million shares of worth $3.17 Million. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 1.53% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Landscape Capital Management LLC, which was holding about 1.3 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.26% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $2.61 Million.

On the other hand, Invesco ETF Tr II-Invesco Income Composite ETF and Investment Managers Ser Tr-Robinson Opportunistic Income Fd are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of August 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 1453882 shares of worth $3.05 Million or 1.4% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 609.81 Thousand shares on June 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $1.22 Million in the company or a holder of 0.59% of company’s stock.