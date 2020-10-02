In last trading session, JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) saw 2,861,829 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $79.01 trading at -$5.64 or -6.66% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $7.01 Billion. That closing price of FROG’s stock is at a discount of -14.92% from its 52-week high price of $90.8 and is indicating a premium of 24.06% from its 52-week low price of $60. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.94 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.09 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For JFrog Ltd. (FROG), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Sell while assigning it a mean rating of 0. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas none see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) trade information

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $50 to the stock, which implies targetted prices is already lagging behind -36.72% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $50 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $50. It follows that stock’s current price would jump -36.72% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -36.72% for stock’s current value.

JFrog Ltd. (FROG) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 79.3% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%