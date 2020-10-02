In last trading session, AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) saw 1,292,989 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.51. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.14 trading at -$0.34 or -7.59% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $185.37 Million. That closing price of AQB’s stock is at a discount of -26.81% from its 52-week high price of $5.25 and is indicating a premium of 63.36% from its 52-week low price of $1.517. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.31 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 824.54 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (AQB), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.7. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 3 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.08 in the current quarter.

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -7.59%, in the last five days AQB remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, Sep 28 when the stock touched $4.81-1 price level, adding 13.93% to its value on the day. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 90.78% in year-to-date performance and have moved -2.59% in past 5-day. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) showed a performance of 47.86% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 459.37 Million shares which calculate 0.56 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $4.5 to the stock, which implies a rise of 8.7% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $3.5 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $5. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +20.77% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -15.46% for stock’s current value.

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (AQB) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +150.91% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -42.42% while that of industry is 13.7. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 42.9% in the current quarter and calculating 56.2% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 1620.4% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.09 Million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $2.09 Million in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2020.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 15.4% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 17.3% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 14.95% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 58.66% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 68.97%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 61 institutions for AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Third Security, LLC is the top institutional holder at AQB for having 14.25 Million shares of worth $45.9 Million. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 44.37% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Archon Capital Management LLC, which was holding about 1.34 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.18% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $4.33 Million.

On the other hand, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of July 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 1313831 shares of worth $4.01 Million or 4.09% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 347.99 Thousand shares on June 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $1.12 Million in the company or a holder of 1.08% of company’s stock.