In last trading session, Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) saw 4,884,922 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.89 trading at $0.21 or 7.84% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $89.39 Million. That closing price of APM’s stock is at a discount of -531.49% from its 52-week high price of $18.25 and is indicating a premium of 59.86% from its 52-week low price of $1.16. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 9.08 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.3 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Aptorum Group Limited (APM), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.29 in the current quarter.

Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 7.84%, in the last five days APM remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, Sep 29 when the stock touched $14.23- price level, adding 79.69% to its value on the day. Aptorum Group Limited’s shares saw a change of -81.77% in year-to-date performance and have moved 131.2% in past 5-day. Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) showed a performance of 40.98% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 40.22 Million shares which calculate 30.94 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $13 to the stock, which implies a rise of 349.83% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $11 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $15. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +419.03% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 280.62% for stock’s current value.

Aptorum Group Limited (APM) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -21.2% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 37.66% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.01% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 0.02%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 4 institutions for Aptorum Group Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC is the top institutional holder at APM for having 12.75 Thousand shares of worth $48.33 Thousand. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 0.15% of the company’s outstanding shares.