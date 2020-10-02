In last trading session, Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) saw 2,635,884 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.44. Company’s recent per share price level of $44.99 trading at $0.39 or 0.87% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.77 Billion. That closing price of BIG’s stock is at a discount of -27.23% from its 52-week high price of $57.24 and is indicating a premium of 77.48% from its 52-week low price of $10.13. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.04 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.54 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Big Lots, Inc. (BIG), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.8. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 9 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 5 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.66 in the current quarter.

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 0.87%, in the last five days BIG remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, Sep 29 when the stock touched $51.90- price level, adding 13.31% to its value on the day. Big Lots, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 56.65% in year-to-date performance and have moved -1.49% in past 5-day. Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) showed a performance of -6.6% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 7.88 Million shares which calculate 5.12 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $56.38 to the stock, which implies a rise of 25.32% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $32 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $75. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +66.7% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -28.87% for stock’s current value.

Big Lots, Inc. (BIG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Big Lots, Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +221.82% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 87.74% while that of industry is 0.8. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 466.7% in the current quarter and calculating 30.5% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 15.2% from the last financial year’s standing.

8 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.34 Billion for the same. And 8 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.71 Billion in the next quarter that will end in January 01, 2021. Company posted $1.17 Billion and $1.61 Billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 14.6% while estimating it to be 6.3% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 20.2% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 60.9% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 4.89%

BIG Dividends

Big Lots, Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between December 04 and December 08, 2020, and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 2.69%, the share has a forward dividend of 1.2 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months while having a 5 year average dividend yield of 2.84%.

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 2.18% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 108.26% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 110.67%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 292 institutions for Big Lots, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at BIG for having 6.29 Million shares of worth $264.04 Million. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 16.01% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 4.58 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 11.67% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $192.37 Million.

On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of July 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 2447125 shares of worth $96.27 Million or 6.23% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.58 Million shares on July 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $62.24 Million in the company or a holder of 4.03% of company’s stock.