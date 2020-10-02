In last trading session, Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) saw 3,153,094 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.2 trading at $0 or -0.13% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $19.55 Million. That closing price of ACST’s stock is at a discount of -1440% from its 52-week high price of $3.08 and is indicating a premium of 10% from its 52-week low price of $0.18. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 11.03 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 6.02 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Acasti Pharma Inc. (ACST), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 4 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 3 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.16 in the current quarter.

Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -0.13%, in the last five days ACST remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, Sep 29 when the stock touched $0.2241 price level, adding 10.8% to its value on the day. Acasti Pharma Inc.’s shares saw a change of -91.84% in year-to-date performance and have moved -6.41% in past 5-day. Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) showed a performance of -9.1% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.09 Million shares which calculate 0.18 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $1.01 to the stock, which implies a rise of 405% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $0.25 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $2.27. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +1035% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 25% for stock’s current value.

Acasti Pharma Inc. (ACST) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 30.3% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%