In last trading session, 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) saw 2,070,863 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring -4.31. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.83 trading at $0.02 or 1.47% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $114.9 Million. That closing price of NMTR’s stock is at a discount of -46.99% from its 52-week high price of $1.22 and is indicating a premium of 55.42% from its 52-week low price of $0.37. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 4.12 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 6.89 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NMTR), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.7. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 4 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) trade information

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $4.33 to the stock, which implies a rise of 421.69% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $3 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $5. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +502.41% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 261.45% for stock’s current value.

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NMTR) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 43.2% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 16.8% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%