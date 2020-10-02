In last trading session, GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) saw 1,037,428 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $13 trading at $1.01 or 8.42% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $235.18 Million. That closing price of GP’s stock is at a discount of -80.38% from its 52-week high price of $23.45 and is indicating a premium of 23.15% from its 52-week low price of $9.99. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 654.95 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 777.09 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (GP), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 0. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 4 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) trade information

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $22.38 to the stock, which implies a rise of 72.15% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $10.51 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $30. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +130.77% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -19.15% for stock’s current value.

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (GP) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 0% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%