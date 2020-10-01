In last trading session, Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSE:AMBO) saw 1,285,279 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $5.05 trading at $0.2 or 4.12% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $110.07 Million. That closing price of AMBO’s stock is at a discount of -27.33% from its 52-week high price of $6.43 and is indicating a premium of 78.22% from its 52-week low price of $1.1. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 4.11 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 771.49 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (AMBO), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 0. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSE:AMBO) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 4.12%, in the last five days AMBO remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, Sep 28 when the stock touched $6.43-2 price level, adding 21.46% to its value on the day. Ambow Education Holding Ltd.’s shares saw a change of 155.05% in year-to-date performance and have moved 199.42% in past 5-day. Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSE:AMBO) showed a performance of 96.5% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 9.24 Million shares which calculate 0.01 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $270 to the stock, which implies a rise of 5246.53% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $270 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $270. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +5246.53% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 5246.53% for stock’s current value.

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (AMBO) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 1.2% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -312.8% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 25%