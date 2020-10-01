In last trading session, Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:OMP) saw 1,713,289 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $6.2 trading at -$1.91 or -23.55% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $209.63 Million. That closing price of OMP’s stock is at a discount of -204.68% from its 52-week high price of $18.89 and is indicating a premium of 54.84% from its 52-week low price of $2.8. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 107.93 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 195.98 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Oasis Midstream Partners LP (OMP), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Underweight while assigning it a mean rating of 3.4. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 5 analysts covering the stock, 2 rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 3 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas none see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.42 in the current quarter.

Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:OMP) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -23.55%, in the last five days OMP remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, Sep 29 when the stock touched $8.40-2 price level, adding 26.19% to its value on the day. Oasis Midstream Partners LP’s shares saw a change of -62.63% in year-to-date performance and have moved -16.22% in past 5-day. Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:OMP) showed a performance of -36.8% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 410.68 Million shares which calculate 2.1 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $8.25 to the stock, which implies a rise of 33.06% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $6 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $10. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +61.29% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -3.23% for stock’s current value.

Oasis Midstream Partners LP (OMP) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Oasis Midstream Partners LP is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +47.97% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -113.2% while that of industry is -11.6. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decline by -53.8% in the current quarter and calculating -56.8% decline in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to drop -15.2% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $81.9 Million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $93.4 Million in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2020. Company posted $100.48 Million and $112.39 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to drop by -18.5% while estimating it to be -16.9% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 67.2% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 21.65%

OMP Dividends

Oasis Midstream Partners LP is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between August 05 and August 05, 2020, and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 34.84%, the share has a forward dividend of 2.16 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months.

Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:OMP)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 46.1% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 19.68% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 36.52%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 62 institutions for Oasis Midstream Partners LP that are currently holding shares of the company. JP Morgan Chase & Company is the top institutional holder at OMP for having 328.39 Thousand shares of worth $2.86 Million. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 1.64% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership, which was holding about 269.04 Thousand shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.34% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $2.35 Million.

On the other hand, PIMCO Energy & Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund and Hotchkis and Wiley Small Cap Diversified Value Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 132817 shares of worth $1.16 Million or 0.66% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 31.05 Thousand shares on June 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $270.76 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.15% of company’s stock.