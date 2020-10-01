In last trading session, Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) saw 1,088,345 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.08. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.17 trading at $0.13 or 12.5% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $63.03 Million. That closing price of CRIS’s stock is at a discount of -206.84% from its 52-week high price of $3.59 and is indicating a premium of 47.01% from its 52-week low price of $0.62. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 345.8 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 906.93 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Curis, Inc. (CRIS), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 3 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.13 in the current quarter.

Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 12.5%, in the last five days CRIS remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, Sep 30 when the stock touched $1.2 price level, adding 2.5% to its value on the day. Curis, Inc.’s shares saw a change of -31.18% in year-to-date performance and have moved 8.33% in past 5-day. Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) showed a performance of 8.33% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 576.67 Million shares which calculate 0.64 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $4.67 to the stock, which implies a rise of 299.15% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $4 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $5. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +327.35% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 241.88% for stock’s current value.

Curis, Inc. (CRIS) estimates and forecasts

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $2.57 Million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $2.65 Million in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2020.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 2.3% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 1.5% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%