In recent trading session, Oaktree Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OAC) saw 2,813,582 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $10.98 trading at -$0.77 or -6.55% at recent trade assigns it a market valuation of $275.71 Million. That current trading price of OAC’s stock is at a discount of -13.75% from its 52-week high price of $12.49 and is indicating a premium of 14.39% from its 52-week low price of $9.4. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 560.91 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 216.27 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Oaktree Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OAC) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -6.55%, in the last five days OAC remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, Sep 29 when the stock touched $12.49- price level, adding 12.01% to its value on the day. Oaktree Acquisition Corp.’s shares saw a change of 11.01% in year-to-date performance and have moved 3.19% in past 5-day. Oaktree Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OAC) showed a performance of 2.23% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 23.12 Million shares which calculate 0.11 days to cover the short interests.

Oaktree Acquisition Corp. (OAC) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 0% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Oaktree Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OAC)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 43.51% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 43.51%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 28 institutions for Oaktree Acquisition Corp. that are currently holding shares of the company. Governors Lane LP is the top institutional holder at OAC for having 1.35 Million shares of worth $13.73 Million. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 6.71% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Hudson Bay Capital Management LP, which was holding about 1.12 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.54% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $11.34 Million.

On the other hand, Merger Fund, The and WCM Alternatives Event Driven Fd are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 177087 shares of worth $1.8 Million or 0.88% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 173.82 Thousand shares on June 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $1.77 Million in the company or a holder of 0.86% of company’s stock.