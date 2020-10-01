In last trading session, VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) saw 1,683,269 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.66 trading at $0.01 or 0.61% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $278.37 Million. That closing price of VYNE’s stock is at a discount of -170.48% from its 52-week high price of $4.49 and is indicating a premium of 21.08% from its 52-week low price of $1.31. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.52 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.73 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (VYNE), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.9. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 7 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 7 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.16 in the current quarter.

VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 0.61%, in the last five days VYNE remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Sep 24 when the stock touched $1.84 price level, adding 9.78% to its value on the day. VYNE Therapeutics Inc.’s shares saw a change of -64.22% in year-to-date performance and have moved 9.21% in past 5-day. VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) showed a performance of 12.16% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 6.73 Million shares which calculate 2.47 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $7 to the stock, which implies a rise of 321.69% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $3 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $15. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +803.61% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 80.72% for stock’s current value.

VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (VYNE) estimates and forecasts

5 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $3.25 Million for the same. And 5 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $6.21 Million in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2020.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -30.3% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%