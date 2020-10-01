In last trading session, VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) saw 1,340,731 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.39. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.7 trading at $0.04 or 5.02% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $51.58 Million. That closing price of VTGN’s stock is at a discount of -112.86% from its 52-week high price of $1.49 and is indicating a premium of 58.57% from its 52-week low price of $0.29. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 570.51 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.27 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (VTGN), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.5. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.01 in the current quarter.

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 5.02%, in the last five days VTGN remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, Sep 30 when the stock touched $0.75 price level, adding 7.07% to its value on the day. VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 1.06% in year-to-date performance and have moved 19.15% in past 5-day. VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) showed a performance of 0.97% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.05 Million shares which calculate 1.34 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $3 to the stock, which implies a rise of 328.57% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $3 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $3. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +328.57% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 328.57% for stock’s current value.

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (VTGN) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 45.6% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 44.2% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%