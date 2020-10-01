In last trading session, Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK) saw 1,789,577 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.95. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.17 trading at -$0.25 or -17.61% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $86.15 Million. That closing price of UONEK’s stock is at a discount of -484.62% from its 52-week high price of $6.84 and is indicating a premium of 52.14% from its 52-week low price of $0.56. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 6.43 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.04 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Urban One, Inc. (UONEK), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 0. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -17.61%, in the last five days UONEK remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Sep 25 when the stock touched $1.74 price level, adding 32.76% to its value on the day. Urban One, Inc.’s shares saw a change of -38.42% in year-to-date performance and have moved 35.53% in past 5-day. Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK) showed a performance of -2.5% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 119.73 Million shares which calculate 58.69 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $6 to the stock, which implies a rise of 412.82% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $6 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $6. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +412.82% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 412.82% for stock’s current value.

Urban One, Inc. (UONEK) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 15% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -99.3% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%