In last trading session, Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE) saw 2,836,635 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $5.73 trading at -$0.69 or -10.75% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $86.15 Million. That closing price of UONE’s stock is at a discount of -845.2% from its 52-week high price of $54.16 and is indicating a premium of 83.42% from its 52-week low price of $0.95. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 7.64 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.96 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Urban One, Inc. (UONE), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 0. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -10.75%, in the last five days UONE remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, Sep 29 when the stock touched $7.80-2 price level, adding 26.54% to its value on the day. Urban One, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 183.54% in year-to-date performance and have moved 38.41% in past 5-day. Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE) showed a performance of 40.79% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 166.7 Million shares which calculate 85.05 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $6 to the stock, which implies a rise of 4.71% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $6 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $6. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +4.71% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 4.71% for stock’s current value.

Urban One, Inc. (UONE) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 0% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%