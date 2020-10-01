In last trading session, Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) saw 5,407,589 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.61. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.51 trading at $0.44 or 21.26% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $199.78 Million. That closing price of SLNO’s stock is at a discount of -74.9% from its 52-week high price of $4.39 and is indicating a premium of 52.99% from its 52-week low price of $1.18. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 434.1 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 653.34 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (SLNO), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.5. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 3 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.09 in the current quarter.

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 21.26%, in the last five days SLNO remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, Sep 30 when the stock touched $3.00-1 price level, adding 16.33% to its value on the day. Soleno Therapeutics, Inc.’s shares saw a change of -14.63% in year-to-date performance and have moved 39.06% in past 5-day. Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) showed a performance of 24.88% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.39 Million shares which calculate 0 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $8.33 to the stock, which implies a rise of 231.87% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $8 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $9. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +258.57% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 218.73% for stock’s current value.

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (SLNO) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 38.5% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -59.7% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 15%