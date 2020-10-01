In last trading session, SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX) saw 3,452,158 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 3.51. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.51 trading at $0.19 or 14.77% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $14.38 Million. That closing price of WORX’s stock is at a discount of -885.43% from its 52-week high price of $14.88 and is indicating a premium of 17.88% from its 52-week low price of $1.24. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.02 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.72 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

SCWorx Corp. (WORX) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 61.2% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 30.79% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 1.28% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 1.85%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 9 institutions for SCWorx Corp. that are currently holding shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC is the top institutional holder at WORX for having 21.3 Thousand shares of worth $47.93 Thousand. And as of March 30, 2020, it was holding 0.3% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 20.84 Thousand shares on March 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.29% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $46.89 Thousand.

On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and iShares Micro Cap ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of March 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 19340 shares of worth $43.52 Thousand or 0.27% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 13.51 Thousand shares on March 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $30.4 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.19% of company’s stock.