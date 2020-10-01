In last trading session, Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) saw 5,029,995 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.65. Company’s recent per share price level of $6.62 trading at -$0.23 or -3.36% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.7 Billion. That closing price of RRC’s stock is at a discount of -41.54% from its 52-week high price of $9.37 and is indicating a premium of 75.68% from its 52-week low price of $1.61. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 4.97 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 6.12 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Range Resources Corporation (RRC), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 3.1. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 27 analysts covering the stock, 6 rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 18 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.02 in the current quarter.

Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -3.36%, in the last five days RRC remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Sep 24 when the stock touched $7.55-1 price level, adding 12.26% to its value on the day. Range Resources Corporation’s shares saw a change of 36.49% in year-to-date performance and have moved -11.62% in past 5-day. Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) showed a performance of -15.02% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 39.53 Million shares which calculate 6.46 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $7.97 to the stock, which implies a rise of 20.39% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $4 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $14. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +111.48% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -39.58% for stock’s current value.

Range Resources Corporation (RRC) estimates and forecasts

11 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $498.37 Million for the same. And 11 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $516.27 Million in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2020. Company posted $474.75 Million and $545.44 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 5% while estimating it to be -5.3% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -30.8% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 2.4% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 21.2%